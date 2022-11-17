3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $332.40

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.40 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 340.50 ($4.00). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 336 ($3.95), with a volume of 680,966 shares.
3i Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 332.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.33.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
