3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $332.40

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.40 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 340.50 ($4.00). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 336 ($3.95), with a volume of 680,966 shares.

3i Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 332.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.33.

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.05 ($23,493.60).

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

