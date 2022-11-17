3,740 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.