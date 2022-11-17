360 DigiTech, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
360 DigiTech Stock Performance
QFIN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
