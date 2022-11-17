360 DigiTech, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

QFIN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $624.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 211,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,955,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

