180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TURN opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.