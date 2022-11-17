180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TURN opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.