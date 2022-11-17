16,605 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $355.76 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $478.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.29. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

