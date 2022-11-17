129,752 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

