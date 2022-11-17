11,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.