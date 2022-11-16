Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Motco grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $291.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

