Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.