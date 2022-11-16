Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aflac by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,699. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

