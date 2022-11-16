Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.