Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVGO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Down 4.1 %

EVGO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

