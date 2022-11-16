Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. 24,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

