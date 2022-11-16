Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, reaching $305.31. 124,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

