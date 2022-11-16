Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.48.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

