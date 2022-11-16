Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Thames Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 4.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. 42,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

