Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) President Sells $284,625.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,690.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $295,875.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $293,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.