Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 3.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

ZBRA stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.16. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

