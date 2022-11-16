Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.23. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 140.26% and a negative net margin of 810.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

