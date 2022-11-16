Zcash Price Tops $41.11 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.11 or 0.00243080 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $645.60 million and $36.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00088091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00064178 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

