Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $80.21 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 209.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00004379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded 67.6% higher against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $80.21 million and $155,533.63 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

