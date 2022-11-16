Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Aiken Yuen Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

YUMC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

