Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CTO Leila Zhang Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

Yum China stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 90.9% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $11,949,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

