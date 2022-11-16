Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of YRD stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
