YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 30,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in YETI by 112.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 150,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in YETI by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in YETI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in YETI by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

