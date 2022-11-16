YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.
YETI Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE YETI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 30,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
