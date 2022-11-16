Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,696 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 225,108 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 66,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

