Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 300,010 Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCHR remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.