Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $131.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Institutional Trading of Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after buying an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

