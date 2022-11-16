XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. XWELL has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

