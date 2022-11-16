XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.
XWELL Price Performance
XWEL stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. XWELL has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.
About XWELL
See Also
