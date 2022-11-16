XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Shares Down 25.5%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) fell 25.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

XPhyto Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.38.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.74% and a negative net margin of 2,873.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.