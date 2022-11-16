XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) CEO Eric M. Tech Purchases 50,000 Shares

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

XL Fleet stock remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XL Fleet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,489,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,873,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 433.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 555,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 552,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

