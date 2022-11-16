XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) CEO Eric M. Tech Purchases 50,000 Shares

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Tech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,711.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
XL Fleet Stock Performance
XL Fleet stock remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XL Fleet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XL Fleet
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XL Fleet (XL)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.