Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.
Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
