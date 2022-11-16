Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $188.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

