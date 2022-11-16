Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 446,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

