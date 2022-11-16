Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 181,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

