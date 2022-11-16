Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFAV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. 1,105,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

