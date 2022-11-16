WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $447.28 million and approximately $38.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04477505 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $38.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

