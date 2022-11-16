World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.14 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $44.70 million and $560,304.66 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,907,329 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.