Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WINA. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $586,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WINA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $855.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $275.83.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

