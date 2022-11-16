Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

