Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

