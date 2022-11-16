WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $696,610.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00346750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004376 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018214 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

