Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 1st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

