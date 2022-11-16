Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,898 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.33% of Agree Realty worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

