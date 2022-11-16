Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 8,917 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 379.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

CMG traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,526.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,461. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,546.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,464.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,850.03.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

