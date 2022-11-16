Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 36,487 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0 %

GL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.74. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,392. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,123. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

