Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. 27,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,728. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,392 shares of company stock worth $67,628,252 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.