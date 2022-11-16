Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

