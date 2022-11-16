Westpac Banking Corp Buys 733 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Express by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $152.67. 20,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

