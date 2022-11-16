Westpac Banking Corp Buys 39,159 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 228.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.30. 8,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

