Westpac Banking Corp Buys 18,659 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

